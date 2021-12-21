SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 49.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

