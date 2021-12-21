SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,547 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 247,581 shares of company stock worth $15,949,958 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.