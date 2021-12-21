SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

