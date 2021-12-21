SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SGSOY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. SGS has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $32.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

