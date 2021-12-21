Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHQAU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of SHQAU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

