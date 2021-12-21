Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 18.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth about $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

