Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Increases By 26.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,139.4 days.

Shares of ANSLF opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Ansell has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.