Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Decreases By 19.6%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,306. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.37. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

