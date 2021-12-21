Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Increases By 17.2%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

BIOL stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.