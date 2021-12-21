Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Expands By 23.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,959.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
