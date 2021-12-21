Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Expands By 23.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,959.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

