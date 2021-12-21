Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Decreases By 22.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
About Defense Metals
