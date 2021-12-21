Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Decreases By 22.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Defense Metals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

