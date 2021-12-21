Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Increases By 19.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

