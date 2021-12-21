Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Decreases By 20.3%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $250.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

