Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rises By 22.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCH opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

