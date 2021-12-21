Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rises By 17.9%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

FORTY opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.08. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

