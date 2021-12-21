Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declines By 20.8%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNTY opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $434.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

