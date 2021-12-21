Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Decreases By 23.5%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

