Short Interest in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Grows By 24.0%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 959,600 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

IMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

