Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Grows By 23.7%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MGYR stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

