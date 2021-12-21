Short Interest in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Rises By 25.0%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

