Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Declines By 24.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Shares of MKGAF opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.75. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $149.00 and a 1 year high of $261.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

