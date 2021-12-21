Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Expands By 17.0%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Noble Roman’s stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

