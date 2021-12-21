Short Interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Grows By 17.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

