Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 19.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 473,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,764. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 130.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 145.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 126.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

