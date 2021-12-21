Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 19.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 473,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,764. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
