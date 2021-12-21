Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Decreases By 19.7%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 928,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

