Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 18.4%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

