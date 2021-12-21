Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Declines By 22.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GAP stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

