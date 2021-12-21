Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Rises By 20.0%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRL opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.2808 dividend. This is a positive change from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

