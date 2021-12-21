Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Grows By 16.8%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,722.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TBURF opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

