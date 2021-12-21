Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 19.4%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,685. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

