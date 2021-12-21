Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Decreases By 19.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.10. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

