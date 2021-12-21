Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 24.5%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.3 days.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.