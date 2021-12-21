Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.