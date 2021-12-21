Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $22.14 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

