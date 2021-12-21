Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in NIO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in NIO by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

