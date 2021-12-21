Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

