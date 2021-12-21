Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.