Sigma Planning Corp Sells 225 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

