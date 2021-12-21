Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

