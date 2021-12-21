Signaturefd LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

