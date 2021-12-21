Signaturefd LLC Invests $500,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

