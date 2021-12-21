Signaturefd LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 189,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.