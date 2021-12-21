Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day moving average of $350.30. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

