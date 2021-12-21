Signify Wealth Invests $21.27 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Signify Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 235,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 16.9% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signify Wealth owned 2.56% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

