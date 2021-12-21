Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.67. 548,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,118. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
