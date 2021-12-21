Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.67. 548,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,118. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

