Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $8.40 on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,751. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.