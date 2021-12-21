Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 16679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.