Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

