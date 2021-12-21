Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 11% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 226,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,955,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

