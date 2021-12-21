Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.66) target price on the stock.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,025 ($13.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.84).

SMS stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.60) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 534.67. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

